‘Gentleman Jack’ Canceled at HBO

Gentleman Jack will not see a third season on HBO. The period drama was set in 1800s England, and had Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a high-society landowner with no intentions of marrying a man. Season two saw Lister and Ann Walker living together at Shibden Hall in Yorkshire, a power couple with their estates combined.

The series was inspired by the lengthy diaries Lister recorded, some of them written in code.

Sally Wainwright created the show, which premiered in spring 2019. Wainwright spoke with B+C about Gentleman Jack, and Lister’s diaries, when the series premiered. “You can’t underestimate how big this journal is — it’s massive,” said Wainwright. “It’s a document of real significance.”

HBO made 16 episodes.

Also in the cast are Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan and Timothy West.

Lookout Point and BBC One produced Gentleman Jack. The executive producers are Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester for Lookout Point and Ben Irving for BBC One. ■