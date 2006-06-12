Gentile, Millsaps Appointed Family Forum Chairs

The Family Friendly Programming Forum has appointed as chairs both Pat Gentile, national television programming manager at Procter & Gamble, and Carole Millsaps, manager of advertising for FedEx Services.

The longtime forum members join current chair Kaki Hinton, who is also VP of advertising services for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare.

The Forum this year saw five series it helped support make fall network schedules: Betty the Ugly, Notes from the Underbelly and Brothers & Sisters on ABC, Friday Night Lights on NBC and Runaway on The CW. That’s the most to date for the Forum’s Script Development Fund initiative, which provides seed money to develop promising family friendly scripts.