Genthner Adds FSN South to His Slate

Fox Sports Net South VP and General Manager Jeffrey Genthner has added oversight of Turner South, just acquired by Fox Cable Networks, to his responsibilities.

Fox plans a name change and a revamped programming lineup for the sports and entertainment network in the next few months. In the meantime, all non-sports programming on the network will be carried between 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. ET.

Turner South has a reach of 8 million cable and satellite homes in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, and regions of western North Carolina.

Genthner has been with FSN South since last July, after joining the network from FSN Florida, where he was senior VP and GM for four years. He continues to report to Randy Freer, COO, Fox Sports Networks.