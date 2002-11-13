Gennifer Flowers to get day in court

The legal battles over former President Bill Clinton's sexual peccadilloes

seemingly will never end. Federal judges in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that

a lower court should not have dismissed all of Gennifer Flowers' defamation and

conspiracy complaint against James Carville and George Stephanopoulos and

ordered a trial on some charges.

Flowers' complaint is partly directed at statements Carville and

Stephanopoulos made on Larry King Live in 1998 and during a 2000 CNBC

interview with Tim Russert accusing her of doctoring tapes she made of

phone calls between her and Bill Clinton.

Although the appeals judges agreed with the lower court's decision to drop

some other charges, they said accusations of doctoring could be found libelous.

The appeals panel also said the lower court erred by finding that Flowers' suit

was filed after a statue of limitations had expired. Despite allowing her suit

to go forward, the court said Flowers, a public figure, faces an uphill battle

proving that Carville and Stephanopoulos knew that their statements were false and made

them with "actual malice," as libel law requires. "It may be improbable that

Flowers will find evidence to support her claims, but improbable is not the same

as impossible," the judges wrote.

The appeals court upheld dismissal of charges that Hillary Clinton illegally

exposed private information about Flowers and organized break-ins of Flowers'

residence.