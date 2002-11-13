Gennifer Flowers to get day in court
The legal battles over former President Bill Clinton's sexual peccadilloes
seemingly will never end. Federal judges in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that
a lower court should not have dismissed all of Gennifer Flowers' defamation and
conspiracy complaint against James Carville and George Stephanopoulos and
ordered a trial on some charges.
Flowers' complaint is partly directed at statements Carville and
Stephanopoulos made on Larry King Live in 1998 and during a 2000 CNBC
interview with Tim Russert accusing her of doctoring tapes she made of
phone calls between her and Bill Clinton.
Although the appeals judges agreed with the lower court's decision to drop
some other charges, they said accusations of doctoring could be found libelous.
The appeals panel also said the lower court erred by finding that Flowers' suit
was filed after a statue of limitations had expired. Despite allowing her suit
to go forward, the court said Flowers, a public figure, faces an uphill battle
proving that Carville and Stephanopoulos knew that their statements were false and made
them with "actual malice," as libel law requires. "It may be improbable that
Flowers will find evidence to support her claims, but improbable is not the same
as impossible," the judges wrote.
The appeals court upheld dismissal of charges that Hillary Clinton illegally
exposed private information about Flowers and organized break-ins of Flowers'
residence.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.