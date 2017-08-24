General Motors CEO Barra Joins Disney’s Board of Directors

The Walt Disney Co. said it added Mary Barra, the chairman and CEO of General Motors, to its board of directors.



The Disney board now has 12 members, up from 11 previously.



“Beyond being an incredibly respected leader of a major U.S. company, Mary is recognized as an agent of change with a relentless focus on quality, safety and, most importantly, consumers,” said Disney CEO and Chairman Bob Iger. “Her ability to adapt to a changing technological and consumer-focused landscape makes her uniquely suited for the Disney Board.”



Barra has been chairman of the GM board of directors since January 2016. She joined GM in 1980.



“I look forward to helping contribute to the company’s ongoing success as the world’s premier entertainment and media enterprise,” she said.