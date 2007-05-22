General Mills To Sponsor She's Moving In

General Mills has signed on to sponsor a new half-hour show about couples moving in together. The show will be sponsored on the women-focused channel, We TV.

She's Moving In is a home decorating show featuring couples who are moving in together-- and the battle for supremacy between their respective decorating tastes.

For its marketing dollar, General Mills will get tune-in spots, billboards and banner ads online. In addition, its Yoplait yogurt will be worked into the show, consumed onscreen by both a designer and the women featured in each episode.

The six-episode series permieres in July.