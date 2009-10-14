General Mills Receives Crown Award for Responsible Advertising

General Mills has been given the Crown Award for responsible TV advertising by Hallmark Channels and the Parents Television Council.

The award, which was presented by Hallmark Channel's President Bill Abbott and PTC President Tim Winter at General Mills headquarters Oct. 13, is for "consistent commitment to and appreciation of quality, family-friendly programming through their advertising."

General Mills advertises only in what it considers family-friendly programming. That has been Hallmark's branding strategy as it sought higher licensing fees for its strong ratings and family-friendly lineup.

PTC's drumbeat has been for an end to the "constant assault" of sex, violence and profanity it sees on TV and in other media.