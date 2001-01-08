General Criticism
Departing U.S. Surgeon Gen. Dr. David Satcher is going out with a bang, at least when it comes to making a not-so-subtle point about television and education. Inside Satcher's Washington office is a stack of black-and-white bumper stickers reading: "SURGOEN GENEREL'S WARNIG: Telivison Promots Iliteracy." In small type the sticker's maker is noted as nonprofit "TV-Free America," which wasn't aware that Satcher had them in his office. Satcher spokesman Damon Thompson wasn't pleased to be asked about the display. "We don't freely distribute [the stickers]," he said. They are "over in a corner of" Satcher's inner office where "most people never go."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.