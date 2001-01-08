General Criticism

Departing U.S. Surgeon Gen. Dr. David Satcher is going out with a bang, at least when it comes to making a not-so-subtle point about television and education. Inside Satcher's Washington office is a stack of black-and-white bumper stickers reading: "SURGOEN GENEREL'S WARNIG: Telivison Promots Iliteracy." In small type the sticker's maker is noted as nonprofit "TV-Free America," which wasn't aware that Satcher had them in his office. Satcher spokesman Damon Thompson wasn't pleased to be asked about the display. "We don't freely distribute [the stickers]," he said. They are "over in a corner of" Satcher's inner office where "most people never go."