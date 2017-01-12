General Counsel Plans to Resign From comScore

comScore executive VP, general counsel and chief privacy officer Christiana Lin is resigning from the company effective Jan. 23.

Lin will continue to work with the company as a consultant for six months, the company said in an SEC filing.

In the past year a number of comScore executives, including CEO Serge Matta, have left the company, which has been working its way through an investigation into how it has been reporting revenues for certain transactions.

The company named Carol DiBattiste to replace Lin. DiBattiste, 64, was executive in charge and vice chairman of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Before that she was with Reed Elsevier.

Lin will be receiving her base salary of $347,985 through Feb. 2018. She will also receive $83,333 per month for her consulting services.