Former CEO Matta Resigns From comScore

Serge Matta, former CEO of comScore, said he plans to resign from the company, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Matta has been executive vice chairman of comScore since August 2016. Company co-founder Gian Fulgoni took over the CEO spot.

comScore has been under a cloud since June because of a review of accounting issues that have prevented the company from filing financial reports for last year and the first two quarters of this year.

The issues have to do with how comScore counted some non-cash revenues.

Separately, comScore said that William Katz has notified the company he intends to resign from the board of directors on Sept. 30 and serve through Oct. 30. Katz recently accepted a new job, and his new employer requires that he resign from boards that might result in a conflict of interest.