Gender Bender Is Ratings Winner for Lifetime

Lifetime posted big numbers Mon. night (June 19) with its original movie A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story; the 9-11 p.m. movie averaged 5.1 million viewers, making it the network's most viewed movie this year.

The movie, about a single mother who urges her Latino family to accept her teenaged son's decision to live as a girl, ranked among Lifetime's most-viewed original movies, including Murder in the Hamptons and Odd Girl Out. It is second to A&E's Flight 93, which drew 5.9 million viewers, in audience size for ad-supported basic cable original movies this year.

It also boosted viewing for the network's 11 p.m. mockumentary Lovespring International, which averaged 1.5 million total viewers for its third episode that night, up 65% from the average of the series' first two.