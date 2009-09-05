Genachowski to Unveil FCC Emergency 'Action Plan'
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has scheduled a Tuesday press
conference to announce what his office calls an "action plan" to
bolster the commission's ability to deal with an emergency.
The FCC will release a report on the FCC's current state of readiness, the result of the chairman's directive for a top-to-bottom review. The review was one of the new chairman's first action orders, less than a day after being sworn in.
The
press conference will be a joint affair with officials from the
Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and Health and Human Services.
