Genachowski to Unveil FCC Emergency 'Action Plan'

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has scheduled a Tuesday press

conference to announce what his office calls an "action plan" to

bolster the commission's ability to deal with an emergency.

The FCC will release a report on the FCC's current state of readiness, the result of the chairman's directive for a top-to-bottom review. The review was one of the new chairman's first action orders, less than a day after being sworn in.

The

press conference will be a joint affair with officials from the

Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and Health and Human Services.