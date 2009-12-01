Genachowski Praises NCTA's "A+" Program

Related: NCTAProposes "A+" Broadband Adoption Program For Low-Income Families

FCC Chairman Julius Genachwoski praised the cable industry

for its proposal to provide low-cost broadband to kids in low-income families

as a way to boost adoption among one of the key target populations.

"The cable industry's considerable investment in this

program represents an important step in addressing the many broadband adoption

challenges we face," he said in a statement Dec. 1. "Recognizing that

there is no silver bullet for promoting sustainable adoption, the A+ program

offers students the combined support of digital literacy education, discounted

computers, and discounted broadband access.

"This comprehensive approach promises to significantly

expand the educational, social, and economic opportunities for our next

generation."

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association

proposal is contingent on the government coming up with funding for digital

literacy education, and for either the government, the computer industry, or a combination

of both, to subsidize low-cost computers.

Genachowski, whose congrats had actually already been

conveyed by broadband advisor Blair Levin during a conference call announcing

the effort, was certainly not alone in praising the proposal, according

comments collected by NCTA from a spectrum of groups, including Common Sense

Media, on which Genachowski was a former board member.

"It's great news to see the cable industry take the

initiative to propose new ways to partner with the government to help the most

underserved kids get access to broadband," said James Steyer, founder and

CEO of Common Sense Media. "It's even more important to see that industry

leaders recognize that kids need digital literacy and media education programs

so that they can use broadband in smart, safe ways that will bring real

improvements not only to their education but also their economic futures."

NCTA said it would welcome participation in other ISPs, like

phone companies, to join the effort. AT&T said it had already been in

contact.

"Today's A+ Proposal by the cable industry is a welcome step,"

said AT&T senior executive VP Jim Cicconi. "The Internet has the ability to

change lives and can help children reach for the stars at a critical time in

their development. By focusing on some critical barriers to Internet adoption,

this proposal makes a positive contribution to the discussion about how best to

ensure that all Americans have access to the Internet. We have already

been in touch with the NCTA about the A+ Proposal, and look forward to working

with them and the FCC as details are developed."