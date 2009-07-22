Genachowski Names Top Staffers at Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis

Add the FCC's Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis to those new FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has put his stamp on.

The chairman announced top staffers in the office, and almost immediately thereafter announced he had charged the new chief of the office with producing a report on the FCC's data-collection processes.

Paul De Sa, partner at McKinsey & Co., will be the chief of the office. His resume includes Oxford, MIT and Harvard.

Chief economist will be Jonathan Baker (Stanford and Harvard), a law professor at American University and former director of the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission. Chief Economist Michelle Connolly is exiting to return to the economics department at Duke.

Zachary Katz (Yale) has been named deputy chief. He was most recently special counsel to the president in White House counsel's office.