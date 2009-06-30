Genachowski Names Press Secretary

Jen Howard, who has been press director for media activist group Free Press, has joined the FCC as press secretary for newly named chairman Julius Genachowski, serving as his spokesperson and liaison with the press.

Genachowski was sworn in June 29 and is in the process of assembling his team. He named a chief of staff and several key aids on his first day. Howard's first day on the job is today (June 30).

Howard was with Free Press for three years prior to taking the FCC post. Before that she worked at Media Access Project, which like Free Press, has pushed back on media consolidation. Howard has a Masters of Communications from Georgetown.

David Fiske remains head of the FCC's office of media relations.