Genachowski Challenges FCC Employees to Donate 20,000 Pounds of Food

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has challenged FCC employees to donate 20,000 pounds of food in the next 20 days.

The FCC is participating in the federal government's Feds Feed Families program.

The proceeds will go to food banks across the country and is part of the president's United We Serve program.