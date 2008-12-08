Gen2Media Launches Broadband All-Christmas Music Channel

As if there isn't enough Christmas music this time of year, Digital Media Company's Gen2Media launched a broadband all-Christmas music video digital network, featuring music ranging from Christian to country to urban, Spanish and classics, 24 hours a day. It's landed ChristmasTV.com as a private label Web site for 30 radio and television stations nationwide. The broadband tidings of comfort and joy last through Jan. 2.



Previously, Gen2Media contracted with Clear Channel Communications and Emmis Communications to create broadband television sites that reinforce their stations' images. It also teamed with Tribune Co.'s Spanish-language HoyTV to create a broadband version of its Hoy Spanish-language newsaper.