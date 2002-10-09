Gemstar's Yuen, Leung ousted

News Corp. engineered its takeover of the executive ranks of Gemstar-TV

Guide International Inc. Tuesday, ousting CEO Henry Yuen and chief financial officer Elsie Leung from their current

posts. News Corp. controls about 42 percent of Gemstar, and it has been angling to

remove the two executives for some time.

Neither Yuen nor Leung is walking away empty-handed, though. Yuen will receive

$22 million in severance, along with a new five-year contract to head a new

international business unit. He will also chair Gemstar's board in a

nonexecutive capacity with no voting power. Along with a $7 million severance

package, Leung is getting a three-year deal to work with Yuen, and she keeps her seat

on the board.

News Corp. veterans Jeff Shell, who has been co-president and chief operating officer for five

months, takes over as CEO. Executive vice president of finance

Paul Haggerty has been tapped to succeed Leung as COO. News Corp. said it will

begin searching for a new CFO.

Yuen and Leung are also trading in about 20 million in Gemstar options for

about 8 million shares of restricted stock and approximately 9 million new stock

options.