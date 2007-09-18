Gemstar-TV Guide Snags Mobile TV Deal with MediaFLO

Electronic-program-guide giant

Gemstar-TV Guide International

licensed its guide technology to mobile TV provider and

Qualcomm subsidiary MediaFLO USA

.

The multiyear agreement includes patent-license rights related to interactive program guides for MediaFLO’s mobile-TV service, which is currently being marketed to consumers by Verizon Wireless and which will also be distributed by AT&T later this year. The agreement is Gemstar-TV Guide’s first such patent-licensing agreement in the U.S. mobile-TV arena, although it has licensed its intellectual property to mobile operators in Japan.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased that MediaFLO USA’s industry-leading FLO TV mobile-entertainment service will benefit from our video-guidance patents,” Gemstar-TV Guide CEO Rich Battista said in a statement. “This agreement with MediaFLO USA builds on our successful mobile activities in Japan and further signifies the value of our intellectual property to traditional and emerging platforms, including online, IPTV [Internet-protocol TV] and mobile.”