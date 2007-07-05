Gemstar-TV Guide, Sky Italia Sign License Agreement

Gemstar-TV Guide International announced today it signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Sky Italia, an Italian satellite broadcaster owned by News Corp. Under the deal, Sky Italia will use Gemstar’s licensed intellectual property in its electronic program guides. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As Gemstar-TV Guide continues to grow the value of its intellectual property portfolio, we will continue to work to extend our patent licensing program internationally,” said Gemstar-TV Guide CEO Rich Battista.

Gemstar-TV Guide International develops, licenses and distributes video guidance services.