Gemstar-TV Guide shares drop
Shares of Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. plummeted more than 30
percent in trading Tuesday after Wall Street analysts raised concerns about the
company's accounting methods.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday, Gemstar
said it recorded $107.6 million in revenue over the past 29 months from one
company, even though none of that money has been paid.
Gemstar's shares closed down $5.35, or 37.26%, to $9.01.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.