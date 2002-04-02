Gemstar-TV Guide shares drop

Shares of Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. plummeted more than 30

percent in trading Tuesday after Wall Street analysts raised concerns about the

company's accounting methods.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday, Gemstar

said it recorded $107.6 million in revenue over the past 29 months from one

company, even though none of that money has been paid.

Gemstar's shares closed down $5.35, or 37.26%, to $9.01.