Gemstar-TV Guide Licenses Guide Technology To Yahoo!

Program guide supplier Gemstar-TV Guide had licensed its technology to Yahoo! for interactive program guides delivered by Yahoo! via the Internet or on PCs. The agreement includes the Yahoo! Go TV service, which connects a PC to a TV for an interactive TV experience.

Yahoo! will begin using the TV Guide brand on its interactive program guides under the agreement, which includes a patent cross-license between both parties. The two companies will also pursue various branding and promotional initiatives together.

“We are pleased to have entered into this patent license agreement with Yahoo! as well as embarking on other initiatives with them,” said Rich Battista, CEO of Gemstar-TV Guide, in a statement. “Through this relationship, our TV Guide brand will now reach even more consumers via the estimated 500 million users of Yahoo! branded services.”