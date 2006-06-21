Gemstar-TV Guide Jumps the Shark

Gemstar-TV Guide has purchased the television Website www.jumptheshark.com, which made its mark by chronicling when TV shows have hit their peak.

Gemstar-TV Guide will develop and promote the content across its media platforms, and site creator John Hein will lend his editorial voice to TV Guide’s magazine, cable network and Website.

Hein now is a regular host on Sirius Satellite Radio’s channels devoted to Howard Stern. On Stern’s show this morning, the value of the deal was put at around $1 million.

The term “Jump the Shark” comes from the Happy Days episode where Fonzie literally jumps over a shark while on water-skis, which is looked upon as the beginning of the end for the hit show.