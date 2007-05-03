Gemstar-TV Guide Introduces Guide of the Future

News Corp. subsidiary Gemstar-TV Guide has developed a next-generation electronic program guide, My TV Guide, which is designed to serve online and cable platforms and offer a high level of personalization in the user interface.

My TV Guide will be demonstrated next week at the NCTA convention in Las Vegas, both in an Internet version and a cable version running on high-end Motorola and Cisco/Scientific-Atlanta digital set-tops. The online version will be released later this year, while the cable version isn’t expected to roll out until early 2008. Gemstar-TV Guide will also be making versions of My TV Guide for consumer electronics devices and mobile phones.

“The idea is to create more synergy across the platforms, with cross-platform support,” says Peter Kellogg-Smith, VP of product management for Gemstar-TV Guide.

Check Monday's issue of B&C for more details on My TV Guide in Technology.