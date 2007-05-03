Gemstar-TV Guide Introduces Guide of the Future
By Glen Dickson
News Corp. subsidiary Gemstar-TV Guide has developed a next-generation electronic program guide, My TV Guide, which is designed to serve online and cable platforms and offer a high level of personalization in the user interface.
My TV Guide will be demonstrated next week at the NCTA convention in Las Vegas, both in an Internet version and a cable version running on high-end Motorola and Cisco/Scientific-Atlanta digital set-tops. The online version will be released later this year, while the cable version isn’t expected to roll out until early 2008. Gemstar-TV Guide will also be making versions of My TV Guide for consumer electronics devices and mobile phones.
“The idea is to create more synergy across the platforms, with cross-platform support,” says Peter Kellogg-Smith, VP of product management for Gemstar-TV Guide.
Check Monday's issue of B&C for more details on My TV Guide in Technology.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.