Gemstar-TV Guide Consolidates Guide Businesses

Interactive program guide (IPG) supplier Gemstar-TV Guide International has combined the operations of its two business units that sell guide software: TV Guide On-Screen, which licenses guide software and delivers programming information to television set manufacturers; and TV Guide Interactive, which licenses guide software for digital set-tops to cable and satellite operators.

The new unit will be called the North American TV Guide IPG business and will be headed by Tom Carson, a former executive with Thomson Corporation who joined Gemstar TV-Guide in early 2006 as president of TV Guide On-Screen and has been leading its initiatives in the consumer electronics market. As president of the new unit, Carson will oversee the collective operations of the group responsible for all of Gemstar-TV Guide's North American IPG businesses. He will continue to report to Mike McKee, COO of Gemstar-TV Guide and president of its worldwide IPG business.

Todd Walker, who had previously led Gemstar-TV Guide's licensing efforts with cable and satellite operators as SVP and GM of TV Guide Interactive, is leaving the company.

“At this stage in our development, it makes sense to combine our two IPG groups and manage them together," said McKee in a statement. "One of the goals of this move is to strengthen and bring added depth to our team; and we hope to do this by sharing resources, talents and best practices in product planning, marketing, engineering, sales and operations. Under Tom’s leadership, we look forward to continuing our industry-wide reputation as leaders in the IPG business in North America.”