Gemstar TV-Guide Amends Licensing With Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America will begin shipping certain models of its digital televisions this summer with a new interactive program guide (IPG) from Gemstar-TV Guide International.

Under an amended licensing agreement, Gemstar will continue to provide Mitsubishi with the rights to deploy its IPG’s in its digital televisions, including its newest product TV Guide Daily.

Mitsubishi has been deploying TV Guide On Screen in its three Diamond line 1080p DLP high-definition televisions, but will switch to TV Guide Daily, which is an easier to operate version of the full-scale programming guide. According to the company, TV Guide Daily will be available in a range of Mitsubishi's LCD flat panel products including both Diamond and non-Diamond models.