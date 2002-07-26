Gemstar loses in court again

In a further blow to Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc., a North Carolina court ruled Friday that EchoStar Communications Corp. infringed none of Gemstar Development Corp.'s

or SuperGuide's patents on interactive program guides, and ruled that must pay EchoStar's court costs in the case.

Judge Lacy Thornburg of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of

North Carolina dismissed the case.

The loss is the latest in a string of court defeats for Gemstar, starting

with a ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission in June that

IPGs by EchoStar, Scientific-Atlanta Inc., Pioneer New Media Technologies Inc. and SCI

Systems Inc. do not violate any of Gemstar's patents.

Gemstar's stock closed Friday at $4.09 per share, up slightly but down from a

52-week high of $46.86.