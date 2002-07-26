Gemstar loses in court again
In a further blow to Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc., a North Carolina court ruled Friday that EchoStar Communications Corp. infringed none of Gemstar Development Corp.'s
or SuperGuide's patents on interactive program guides, and ruled that must pay EchoStar's court costs in the case.
Judge Lacy Thornburg of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of
North Carolina dismissed the case.
The loss is the latest in a string of court defeats for Gemstar, starting
with a ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission in June that
IPGs by EchoStar, Scientific-Atlanta Inc., Pioneer New Media Technologies Inc. and SCI
Systems Inc. do not violate any of Gemstar's patents.
Gemstar's stock closed Friday at $4.09 per share, up slightly but down from a
52-week high of $46.86.
