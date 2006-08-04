Geller Moving to CBS Paramount TV

CBS VP of Current Programming Glenn Geller is moving over to CBS Paramount Network Television to become senior VP of current programming.

Geller will oversee primetime series activity for the studio, reporting to President David Stapf.

At CBS since 2001, Geller has overseen day-to-day creative issues for shows such as the three CSI series and Joan of Arcadia.

Prior to joining CBS, Geller spent three years in the drama department at 20th Century Fox Television, working on shows such as The X-Files and Buffy: The Vampire Slayer.