Gelbart to Receive Kieser Award

Veteran TV , film and stage writer Larry Gelbart has been named the fifth recipient of the Keiser Award for work that "promotes a deeper appreciation for the dignity of each member of the human family"

The award, which is given out in conjunction with the Humanities Prizes, is named after Father Ellwood (Bud) Keiser, who founded the prizes to encourage the media to accentuate the positive and uplifting .

Gelbart is being honored for a 60-year career that began in radio writing for Danny Thomas and included writing stints with Sid Caesar (among a cavalcade of writing stars that included Woody Allen, Neil Simon, Mel Brook and Carl Reiner, Jack Parr, and Bob Hope) and co-creating M*A*S*H*. His credits also include the screenplays for Tootsie, Oh, God!, and co-wrote the Broadway hit, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

The prizes, including Gelbart's special award, will be given out June 26 in LA. Past Keiser winners include HBO President Colin Callender and journalist Bill Moyers.