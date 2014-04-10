Geiger Named WTIC-WCCT GM

Chris Geiger has been named VP and general manager of WTIC-WCCT Hartford, the Tribune-owned Fox-CW pair. He starts April 28 and reports to Lynda King, Tribune COO.

Geiger comes from Sinclair Broadcasting Group, where he was president and CEO of the former Barrington stations in Syracuse, including WSTM and WTVH.

“Chris has extensive knowledge of all aspects of managing multiple television stations within a market. He has a successful track record of revenue growth and strong leadership skills and will be a great asset for Tribune’s stations in Hartford,” said King.

Geiger said he was excited to join “iconic” Tribune. “I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the Hartford community and leading WTIC and WCCT to even greater success,” he said.