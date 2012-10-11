Gegg Named WISN News Director

Chris Gegg, WMTV Madison's veteran news director, takes over the same post at WISN Milwaukee. Gegg succeeds Lori Waldon, who was named news director at KCRA-KQCA Sacramento.

"Chris is a proven news leader with the right skills and experience to oversee our newsroom and take it to the next level," says Jan Wade, president and GM at WISN. "His larger market experience at strong, dominant stations, like WXYZ and WFLA, taught him how to report quality journalism, create award-winning newscasts and bring fresh ideas and energy into his newsrooms."

WISN is owned by Hearst TV.

"Having grown up in the Midwest, I know the values that families here cherish. I look forward to bringing stories into viewers' homes, guided by the strong principles of this community," says Gegg. "It will be an honor to lead WISN 12 News; one of the leading news organizations in the country."