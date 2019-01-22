Geddie Named Executive Producer of Hall Talk Show

Bill Geddie has been named executive producer of Tamron Hall’s new syndicated daytime talk show being distributed by the Walt Disney direct-to-consumer and international unit.

Geddie helped create The View with Barbara Walters and served as its executive producer for 17 years.

“Bill’s ability to produce captivating, informative and entertaining television is unparalleled, and his sustained success speaks for itself,” said William Burton, senior VP of daytime, sports and syndicated development/production for ABC Entertainment. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have a trailblazer like Bill lead our team. The exciting combination of Bill’s deep knowledge and vision paired with Tamron’s vast capabilities and extraordinary talent puts the show in the best position possible to become a daily destination for viewers this September.”

Related: Tamron Hall is Ready to Return to Daytime

Before The View, Geddie worked with Walters on The Barbara Walters Specials and The 10- Most Fascinating People.

The new talk show has been sold into 70% of the U.S.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Bill Geddie is everything I imagine in an executive producer,” said Tamron Hall. “Bill’s experience and success in television make him a legend in the business. His respect for the daytime audience and his ability to bring together a strong team behind the scenes is unmatched. Bill knows, top to bottom, what it takes to bring viewers a daily show well worth their time – one that’s informative, authentic, fun and compelling. I am thrilled to have this friend and leader at my side as we begin our next chapter!”

“Tamron is smart, funny and relatable with a compelling life story – she has a voice that ought to be heard and is exactly what daytime needs right now,” said Geddie. “This is the most exciting thing I’ve done since launching ‘The View,’ and I can’t wait to partner with Tamron and shake up daytime again.”