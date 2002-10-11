GE reports NBC gains

General Electric Co. reported double-digit revenue and profit gains for NBC for

the both the third quarter and the first nine months of the year.

The network posted a 59 percent third-quarter operating-profit gain to $330

million on revenues of almost $1.4 billion, up 30 percent.

For the first nine months, profits were up 19 percent to almost $1.2 billion

on revenues of close to $5.4 billion, up 27 percent.