GE puts $10 million in NYC fund
NBC parent General Electric Corp. contributed $10 million to an emergency
fund set up by the City of New York.
The money will go to help families of the hundreds of fire fighters, police and other emergency service personnel who died during rescue operations when the two World Trade Center Towers collapsed after hijacked planes were flown into them.
Cisco Systems reportedly committed millions to the fund
as well.
The fund will be administered by the City of New York. - Steve McClellan
