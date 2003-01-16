GE brings new ad theme to life
General Electric Co. is dropping its longtime advertising theme, "We Bring
Good Things to Life," as of Sunday.
That theme, first used back in 1979, will be replaced by "Imagination
at Work," developed by BBDO Worldwide, New York. Its first showing will be on
NBC's Golden Globe Awards special that night.
GE plans to spend an estimated $100 million across network television, cable, print and online.
