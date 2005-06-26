Gays Get Today's OK

The Today Show has modified a rule the blocked gay couples from applying for its wedding series.

For six years, the network has sponsored a contest in which engaged couples could apply to have their wedding aired on the show.

For the latest contest, the NBC show's rules explictly stated that "This opportunity is open only to currently engaged couples consisting of a male and a female."

That changed after inquiries by gay rights advocates.

A Today Show spokeswoman says that the show has always strived to have the winning couple get officially married on the show. But weddings had taken place in New York or Anguilla, where local laws don't permit gay marriages.

This year's contest, however, is about "hometown" weddings, which could conceivably take place in a town where gay weddings are permitted, notably Massachusetts.

