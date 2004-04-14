Gay-Per-View Expands to Full Channel

Gay-themed pay-per-view provider here! TV plans to expand to a full premium channel this fall. Here! TV will launch Oct. 1 with original series and movies and acquired fare for gay and lesbian viewers. The pay service says it will have 1,500 hours of content.

Here! TV's current pay offerings are available on satellite services DirecTV and Dish Network

The news comes as MTV Networks is planning its own gay-themed network. MTVN's channel is intended to be an ad-supported cable network rather than a premium channel.

To warm up for its full-time launch, here! TV will debut a subscription video-on-demand service in June with 30 hours of content each month.