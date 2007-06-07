Gay TV is Here!
The gay televison network Here! will launch July 1 as a digital on-demand subscription service available to all Time Warner subs in Southern California, the channel said Thursday.
The network had only been available to some of those subscribers
To help drum up some business, here! and Time Warner reps will be at the Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood June 8-10, 2007.
