Gay channel would likely be mini-pay

A gay-oriented channel being planned by Viacom Inc. siblings MTV Networks and

Showtime Networks Inc. would probably be a mini-pay channel slated for digital

tiers, SNI executive vice president of corporate strategy and communications

Mark Greenberg said.

The network would be a blend of entertainment and information programming,

some of it with gay and lesbian themes and some simply conventional programming

that already tends to attract gay audiences.

'We see a wide range of programming opportunities,' Greenberg said.

Despite structuring the channel as a pay net, the network would likely carry

some sort of advertising.

Greenberg said research indicated that 6.5 percent of TV households have at

least one gay resident.

He added that plans are not finalized and that no launch date has been

set.

MTVN and SNI had been studying ventures separately.

Showtime has openly chased gay men with series such as Tales of the City

and Queer as Folk, although it has not heavily targeted lesbians.

MTV: Music Television has frequently produced news programs on gay

issues.

A gay network could be controversial.

Speaking on Fox News Channel Thursday, the Rev. Jerry Falwell said, 'Saying

gays should have their own channel ... is like saying everybody who misbehaves

in this culture should have their own channel.'

He added, 'Why do they need a particular channel when so much of primetime

features stars who are gay?'

Cable operators said they hadn't gotten a pitch from SNI and MTVN, but it

could be a tough sell in some markets.

'I wouldn't worry so much about political backlash as customer backlash, even

though it's a premium service,' said an executive with one MSO with mostly rural

systems. 'Any lower-cost premium that would appeal to the masses would be a good

business model, but this is targeted marketing,' the MSO executive added. 'I'm

not sure if we have the market. If I had a large city, I would say

yes.'