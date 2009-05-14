Gawker Vet Thomas Heads Up KNTV Digital

Owen Thomas, formerly of Gawker Media’s Valleywag tech Website, has been named editorial director for NBC Bay Area’s digital efforts. He begins May 26 and reports to NBC Local Integrated Media’s VP of Content/Editor-in-Chief Gregory Gittrich and NBC Bay Area VP of News Susan Sullivan.

Thomas “will oversee the local digital content efforts in the Bay Area, including the recently launched website for the region, nbcbayarea.com, as well as mobile applications and syndicated offerings,” said NBC in a statement.



Nbcbayarea.com is the relaunched KNTV site.



"Owen joins NBC Local Media with a well-versed background in a variety of digital platforms. He has an impressive track record of increasing Web traffic and transforming digital sites, and I am confident he is the right person to continue building on our digital momentum," said Sullivan.



Thomas graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in East Asian Languages and Civilizations. He resides in San Francisco.