The Gauntlet Wins New York Television Festival Pilot Competition

The Gauntlet, a reality show where workplace differences are settled with competitions for cash, won the New York Television Festival's Artistic Achievement Award in its pilot competition.

The series, created by Scott Patterson of Brooklyn, N.Y., won $10,000 toward funding the project, and Patterson gets a meeting with executives from MSN Originals, which sponsored the contest.

Most popular with festival attendees was Dear Harvard, which took home the TV Guide Artistic Award. The show is about a young girl from the Upper East Side at an elite all-girls high school.

Dear Harvard also took home two other awards in the competition among 28 entrants, best drama pilot and best actress for Ella Rae Peck. Other winners were Apartment413 for best comedy; Jack Piccone for best writing for The Agency; Grant Weiss and John Paul White for best directing for Sacrifice; and Ali Farahnakian for best actor in Video Schmideo.