Gaughan Named Sinclair Milwaukee GM

Terry Gaughan has been named general manager at WCGV-WVTV Milwaukee, Sinclair's MyNetworkTV-CW pair in DMA No. 34. It's a return to Sinclair, and the Milwaukee stations, for Gaughan.

Gaughan was VP of national sales at Univision from 2002 through 2011. Prior to that he was network account executive at Fox Cable Networks.

From 1992 to 1998, Gaughan worked at Sinclair in various roles, including GM of WVTV-WCGV, and national sales manager at WPGH Pittsburgh.

"We are excited to have Terry re-join the company," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair Television Group. "We believe his knowledge of the Milwaukee community can only help to advance meeting their needs."

Gaughan said he was "delighted" to be back in Milwaukee.

"This is an exciting time for our stations, especially with our upcoming relocation to Calumet Road," he said. "I believe that there is much the stations have to offer the local community, and I look forward to working with the staff to achieve that goal."

David Ford ran the stations prior to taking on a group manager role.