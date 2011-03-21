Gaston Named WSFA Montgomery GM

WSFA Montgomery General Sales Manager Collin Gaston has been named vice president and general manager at the station. He succeeds Ken Selvaggi, who left to run Raycom's WAVE Louisville. Gaston officially starts in his new role March 28.

An NBC affiliate, WSFA is a monster in DMA No. 117, claiming close to half the market's revenue.

Gaston previously held sales positions at WAWS and WTEV in Jacksonville.