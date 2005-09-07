Gastineaus To Go Again

E! greenlit a second season of The Gastineau Girls, its reality series about spoiled socialite mom-and-daughter duo Lisa and Brittny Gastineau. Ten new half-hour episodes will debut this December and continue the work of season one: chronicling the pair’s often misguided attempts to find love and employment.

The series performed modestly for an original on E! at a time when the network desperately needs a program that inspires destination viewing. In its first season, the show made its two stars Page Six-worthy names. But at around 500,000 total viewers for the season, it averaged an audience of just about 100,000 more viewers that E!’s prime time average.

The show is produced by True Entertainment for E!. The network was up 1% in prime this summer over last, averaging 404,000 total viewers.