Gaspin Named President Of Universal Television Group

Jeff Gaspin has been named president and COO of Universal Television Group, effective immediately.

Gaspin, who had been president of Universal Cable & Digital Content since February, adds responsibility for domestic syndication and the Telemundo network and stations to his plate.

Gaspin had been named to the newly created digital content post in February after Jeff Zucker was elevated to NBC Universal President and CEO.





In heading up domestic first-run and off-net syndicatoin, Gaspin is assuming the responsibilities of former NBC Universal Television Stations and Network Operations President Jay Ireland, who exited the company to head co-owned GE Asset Management, and Marc Graboff, who was upped to president, NBC Universal Television, West Coast, by Zucker at the same time Gaspin got his digital duties.





"By creating the Universal Television Group," said Zucker, "we are simplifying our organization and putting all of the company's non-NBC television properties under one roof."





Telemundo chief Don Browne and Barry Wallach, who runs first-run and off-net syndication, report to Gaspin.