Gaspin Gets Annual Vision Award

Jeff Gaspin, Universal Television Group President and COO, has been chosen to be the recipient of the 2008 Vision Award for his achievements in entertainment as well as his dedication to his community.



The JTN Productions gala will be held Nov. 5 at the Regent Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel.



“We are honored to present Jeff Gaspin with the 2008 JTN Vision Award," said Jay Sanderson, the CEO of JTN Productions. "Jeff is a visionary executive committed to television that enlightens as well as entertains. He is committed to his family and his community and is a real ‘mensch.’”



Gaspin is the 16th recipient of the Vision Award. Previous honorees include Michael Lynton, chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Mark Gordon, executive producer of films and television.