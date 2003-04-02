Gaspin: Bravo staying its course

Bravo president Jeff Gaspin said that under NBC ownership, the channel will

stay true to its roots.

"Bravo will continue to be an arts-and-entertainment network. This focus has

been abandoned by others, and this is an opportunity to own," said Gaspin, who

is also NBC's executive vice president of alternative programming.

At Bravo's upfront presentation Tuesday night in New York, Gaspin unveiled

his first programming slate for Bravo's 2003-2004 season, headlined by three new

series and a pricey acquisition.

New series include a Cirque Du Soleil variety show and More than

Music, an eight-episode series tracing the roots of hit songs like

"Heartbreak Hotel" and "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Bravo's first reality show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, where five

gay lifestyle "experts" make over a desperate straight man, hits in July.

The network, which just passed 70 million subscribers, also plans 11 specials

and limited series tied to arts and entertainment.

The Reality of Reality, a five-part series, will examine the reality-TV

craze. Stage Moms looks at moms of wanna-be child stars, and The TV

Revolution explores TV's impact on society from Will & Grace to

All in the Family. Both of those are five-part series, too.

Of course, some Bravo classics, like Inside the Actors Studio and

highbrow movies, are still front and center.