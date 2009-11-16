Gary Ginsberg Exiting News Corp.

News Corp. executive VP of global marketing and corporate affairs Gary Ginsberg will be leaving the company by year's end, News Corp. said Monday. Ginsberg has been a member of the company's executive management committee since 2000 and a member of the office of the chairman in 2007.

He will be replaced by Teri Everett, senior VP for corporate communications, who will be the new head of corporate communications and social responsibility, while Reed Nolte, senior VP, will take over top investor relations responsibilities.

Ginsberg will remain an advisor to News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Ginsberg joined News Corp. in 1999 as VP, executive corporate communications.