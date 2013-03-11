Gary Brown Joins Napoli Group
Gary Brown, former vice president of news for Newport
Television, has joined Napoli Management Group as a talent agent. Brown oversaw
news for 22 Newport stations, while also being responsible for marketing and
online. He's also been a station news director in San Diego, Hartford and
Providence.
"We have a strong track record of helping our clients
advance their careers and navigate the ever-changing media environment,"
said Mendes Napoli, president and founder of Napoli Management.
"Gary's experience and passion for the news business,
coupled with his proven ability to discover and mentor talent, make him
uniquely qualified to help us continue our lead in the talent representation
arena."
Last year, Newport sold its stations to Sinclair, Nexstar
and Cox for a combined $1 billion.
"Napoli Management Group is one of the best firms in
the industry with a solid reputation for placing talent, and I am delighted to
be joining the team," said Brown. "In my 20 years in the business, I
have had the privilege of working with some of the best journalists in the
country and I look forward to this new role in helping today's talent achieve
their career goals."
Brown will be based in Beverly Hills.
