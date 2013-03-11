Gary Brown Joins Napoli Group

Gary Brown, former vice president of news for Newport

Television, has joined Napoli Management Group as a talent agent. Brown oversaw

news for 22 Newport stations, while also being responsible for marketing and

online. He's also been a station news director in San Diego, Hartford and

Providence.





"We have a strong track record of helping our clients

advance their careers and navigate the ever-changing media environment,"

said Mendes Napoli, president and founder of Napoli Management.





"Gary's experience and passion for the news business,

coupled with his proven ability to discover and mentor talent, make him

uniquely qualified to help us continue our lead in the talent representation

arena."





Last year, Newport sold its stations to Sinclair, Nexstar

and Cox for a combined $1 billion.





"Napoli Management Group is one of the best firms in

the industry with a solid reputation for placing talent, and I am delighted to

be joining the team," said Brown. "In my 20 years in the business, I

have had the privilege of working with some of the best journalists in the

country and I look forward to this new role in helping today's talent achieve

their career goals."





Brown will be based in Beverly Hills.



