Garth Brooks Has Friends in Time Warner Cable’s Places

Time Warner Cable will dedicate a special Music On Demand category to country-music superstar Garth Brooks beginning Jan. 1, the cable operator announced Friday.

The new category, which will be available until Feb. 29, will feature an exclusive interview with Brooks, 14 videos from his upcoming Ultimate Hits CD and backstage footage from a recent concert in Kansas City.

“Music On Demand is one of the most popular Time Warner Cable features,” group vice president of marketing communications Lauren LoFrisco said in a statement. “By adding exclusive content and incredible access to a star of Garth's magnitude, we provide Time Warner Cable customers with an unparalleled on demand experience.”